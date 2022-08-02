Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-02T15:45:09+0000
Macron backs al-Kadhimi's call for dialogue in Erbil

Shafaq News/ French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday upheld Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's calls for dialogue as protestors continue to dwell inside the parliament building in an open-ended sit-in that started on Saturday.

"I am very concerned about the situation in Iraq. Calm and restraint must prevail," Macron wrote in a reply to a tweet by al-Kadhimi.

Thousands of supporters of the Iran-backed Coordination Framework took to the streets on Monday in counter-demonstration as Iraqis loyal to Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr staged an open-ended sit-in at the Iraqi parliament.

Al-Kadhimi urged national dialogue to find a political solution to the unrest that could lead to "dire consequences". 

Macron said he supported the premier's call. 

The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Tuesday afternoon, renewed his calls of negotiations while welcoming al-Kadhimi's initiative. 

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi also welcomed al-Kadhimi's initiative.

"We support the initiative of the prime minister to find a formula for a solution regarding the events taking place in the country," al-Halbousi said.

