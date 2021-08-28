Macron: Baghdad Conference is a victory for Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron considered holding the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership a "victory for Iraq" while indicating that France will remain supportive of restoring Iraq's stability and maintaining its security.

During his participation at the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, Macron said that "the Baghdad conference reflects a desire to enhance relations," stressing that "Paris and Baghdad continue joint coordination in the fight against terrorism."

Regarding the holding of the Iraqi elections, the French president pointed out that "the United Nations and the European Union will observe the elections to ensure their integrity and transparency," noting that "holding the parliamentary elections on schedule is a victory for Iraq."

Macron continued, "The upcoming parliamentary elections will move Iraq to a new stage, and France refuses to interfere in Iraq's internal affairs and fully supports it."

The French president concluded, "Our presence in this conference is an honor for us, and France is supportive of all countries in the region."