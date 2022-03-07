MPs to arrange a meeting between Dhi Qar protestors and al-Kadhimi

Shafaq News / Dhi Qar's administration announced today that a meeting was held today between representatives of the governorate and protestors. The administration said in a statement that a 12-points agreement was reached, focusing mostly on the appointment and projects files. The statement said that the agreement included opening job opportunities for the governorate's residents and supporting strategic projects. The MPs who attended the meeting pledged to organize a meeting that brings together the protestors, PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi. Dhi Qar has been witnessing continuous protests since the October 2019 events, calling for services and better living conditions.

