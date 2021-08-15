MPs support the Supreme Judicial Council's decision on the "Debauchery and Immorality" commission

Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Committee for Culture expressed concerns about "politically exploiting" the judicial decree to impose an "oversight" on media.

Committee member, MP Bashar al-Kiki, told Shafaq News Agency, "we support the instructions of the Supreme Judicial Council, but we emphasize the need to deal impartially and positively with the decision. There are real concerns about abusing it for electoral purposes."

"The issue must be dealt with extreme caution," he asserted, "we need a law that deals in detail with cybercrime offenses without affecting the fundamental rights of Iraqi citizens to express their opinion freely in accordance with the Constitution."

"The Council of Representatives has failed to enact relevant laws, including the freedom of expression and obtaining information, cybercrimes, and the right to demonstrate peacefully," he continued, "we need more deep debates in a non-enthusiastic and electoral atmosphere."

In the same context, member of the Parliamentary Committee for Services, Nadhem al-Saadi, welcomed the decision of the Supreme Judicial Council to form a higher committee keep tabs on media and social media content."

Al-Saadi said, "the decision of the Supreme Judicial Council is a result of the delay in approving the cybercrime law to address the violations and abuses against government institutions and community figures."

He described the Supreme Judiciary's decision as "an excellent step to preserve Iraqi society from a poisonous cultural invasion targeting societal morals, spreading immorality and destroying Iraqi families who face great danger after using online platforms for e-learning."

The member of the Services Committee called on the Media and Communications Commission to "conduct actual and feasible studies, evaluate electronic applications and block offending ones, in order to preserve the moral and behavioral cohesion of society, especially among children and adolescents."

Amid fear of exploitation for personal or electoral purposes, the Supreme Judicial Council formed a committee to keep an eye on traditional media and social media content that might motivate debauchery and immorality.