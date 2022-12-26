MPs sign request to hold extraordinary session

Shafaq News / About 65 members of the Iraqi Parliament signed a request to hold an extraordinary session to discuss the recent surge in the dollar rate.

MP Raed al-Maliki said in a social media post that in case the request is not fulfilled, another request will be submitted to the Parliament Speaker to host the Minister of finance and the governor of the Central Bank of Iraq during the Parliament's first upcoming ordinary session.

CBI said yesterday that Iraq is still complying with international requirements on the issue of the dollar, combating money laundering, and terrorism financing, noting that work is underway to fix the dollar exchange rate as it was before within two weeks.