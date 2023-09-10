MPs propose Central Court for Former Regime asset seizure appeals

Shafaq News / A group of Iraqi Members of Parliament have proposed the formation of a central court to address appeals related to the confiscation of movable and immovable assets belonging to the former regime led by the late Iraqi President Saddam Hussein.

Fourteen parliamentarians have gathered signatures in support of the first amendment to the bill concerning the seizure and confiscation of assets linked to the previous regime.

The signatories are urging the preservation of the right to appeal before the ministerial committee established under the law. Simultaneously, they have proposed an addition to the law that calls for the establishment of a central court tasked with reviewing appeals submitted by concerned parties.

During a session held yesterday, the Iraqi Parliament concluded the report and discussion on the first amendment to Law No. (72) of 2017 regarding the seizure and confiscation of movable and immovable assets associated with the former regime.