MPs bolstering efforts to remove Jurf l-Sakhr from the electoral map

Shafaq News/ A Parliamentary source revealed a parliamentary move to discard Jurf al-Sakhr apportionment in the upcoming legislative elections.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that some Parliamentarians suggested omitting Jurf al-Sakhr district from the electoral map of Babel governorate.

The Parliamentarian said that the district is currently unpopulated to justify their request.

Jurf al-Sakhr, also known as Jurf al-Nasr after late 2014 and its reconquest by the Iraqi Government forces from ISIS forces, is a small town in Iraq, located about 60 kilometers southwest of Baghdad. It is near Musayyib and approximately 80 kilometers east of Fallujah.

Early in 2014, it had about 89,000 people, mostly Sunni Muslims from the al-Janabi tribe. Ever since, the Sunni Arab population of the town and surrounding countryside have been made to leave after the retaking of the town from ISIS.