Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

MPs bolstering efforts to remove Jurf l-Sakhr from the electoral map

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-14T14:16:01+0000
MPs bolstering efforts to remove Jurf l-Sakhr from the electoral map

Shafaq News/ A Parliamentary source revealed a parliamentary move to discard Jurf al-Sakhr apportionment in the upcoming legislative elections.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that some Parliamentarians suggested omitting Jurf al-Sakhr district from the electoral map of Babel governorate.

The Parliamentarian said that the district is currently unpopulated to justify their request.

Jurf al-Sakhr, also known as Jurf al-Nasr after late 2014 and its reconquest by the Iraqi Government forces from ISIS forces, is a small town in Iraq, located about 60 kilometers southwest of Baghdad. It is near Musayyib and approximately 80 kilometers east of Fallujah. 

Early in 2014, it had about 89,000 people, mostly Sunni Muslims from the al-Janabi tribe. Ever since, the Sunni Arab population of the town and surrounding countryside have been made to leave after the retaking of the town from ISIS.

related

The Parliament to vote on the budget bill soon, MP says

Date: 2021-02-06 15:12:32
The Parliament to vote on the budget bill soon, MP says

A Kurdish MP tests positive for Covid-19

Date: 2020-11-16 16:45:06
A Kurdish MP tests positive for Covid-19

The Parliament to determine the fate of "wages and contracts employees" in the next 48 hours

Date: 2021-02-03 15:16:49
The Parliament to determine the fate of "wages and contracts employees" in the next 48 hours

A brawl between Sunni blocs in the Iraqi Parliament

Date: 2021-03-01 16:16:16
A brawl between Sunni blocs in the Iraqi Parliament

The parliament requests a report on the first presidency's advisors

Date: 2020-12-13 11:40:18
The parliament requests a report on the first presidency's advisors

Iraqi parliament: the borrowing policy will lead to the collapse of the economy

Date: 2020-10-25 10:25:30
Iraqi parliament: the borrowing policy will lead to the collapse of the economy

The Parliament to hold a decisive meeting to solve the issue of the Federal Court Law

Date: 2021-03-09 11:00:17
The Parliament to hold a decisive meeting to solve the issue of the Federal Court Law

Iraqi Parliament to summon the chairman of NCMC

Date: 2021-01-19 15:05:58
Iraqi Parliament to summon the chairman of NCMC