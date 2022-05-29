Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

MPs and politicians call on FSC to dismantle Parliament

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-29T15:27:06+0000
MPs and politicians call on FSC to dismantle Parliament

Shafaq News / A number of politicians filed today a lawsuit against the three Iraqi presidencies, and demanded the Federal Supreme Court (FSC) to dismantle the Parliament.

The head of Wa'i gathering, Salah al-Arbawi, said in a tweet on Sunday that this step was the result of the Parliament's failure to commit to its constitutional duties, creating a constitutional void, and wasting public money.

He added that those who submitted the complaint are MP Hadi al-Salami, Sattam Abu Risha, former Minister Bangin Rikani, Advisor Farhad Aladdin, Nadim al-Jaberi, Jamal al-Asadi, al-Qassem al-Abadi, lawyer Ali Kamel Rasool, Salah al-Arbawi, and Ihsan al-Shamri.

For his part, Jamal al-Asadi said that one of the demands is to force the President and the Prime Minister to set a date for the next parliamentary elections in 2022.

related

FSC: reopening Presidential candidature is unconstitutional

Date: 2022-03-01 11:29:08
FSC: reopening Presidential candidature is unconstitutional

Khashan: parliament can reopen candidature for presidency

Date: 2022-03-01 13:07:40
Khashan: parliament can reopen candidature for presidency

The Iraqi Parliament starts its first session

Date: 2020-09-05 11:33:39
The Iraqi Parliament starts its first session

FSC postpones its session look into the complaints on the Parliament's first session

Date: 2022-01-19 10:52:04
FSC postpones its session look into the complaints on the Parliament's first session

KDP, Sadrist arrive at the Parliament building

Date: 2022-03-26 08:13:16
KDP, Sadrist arrive at the Parliament building

The Parliament holds serial meetings in the presence of KRG's delegation

Date: 2021-03-28 12:43:10
The Parliament holds serial meetings in the presence of KRG's delegation

FSC holds a session to look into the appeal against reopening Presidential candidature

Date: 2022-02-23 08:13:02
FSC holds a session to look into the appeal against reopening Presidential candidature

Fourteen MPs to boycott the parliament session to protest the "political abuse" of Justice and Accountability law 

Date: 2022-05-10 15:52:17
Fourteen MPs to boycott the parliament session to protest the "political abuse" of Justice and Accountability law 