MPs and politicians call on FSC to dismantle Parliament

Shafaq News / A number of politicians filed today a lawsuit against the three Iraqi presidencies, and demanded the Federal Supreme Court (FSC) to dismantle the Parliament.

The head of Wa'i gathering, Salah al-Arbawi, said in a tweet on Sunday that this step was the result of the Parliament's failure to commit to its constitutional duties, creating a constitutional void, and wasting public money.

He added that those who submitted the complaint are MP Hadi al-Salami, Sattam Abu Risha, former Minister Bangin Rikani, Advisor Farhad Aladdin, Nadim al-Jaberi, Jamal al-Asadi, al-Qassem al-Abadi, lawyer Ali Kamel Rasool, Salah al-Arbawi, and Ihsan al-Shamri.

For his part, Jamal al-Asadi said that one of the demands is to force the President and the Prime Minister to set a date for the next parliamentary elections in 2022.