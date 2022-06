Shafaq News / MP Fatima al-Issawi announced withdrawing from Imtidad movement, to practice her duties as an independent representative.

Al-Issawi was among the 64 new lawmakers who replaced 73 members of a bloc led by Muqtada al-Sadr after the powerful Shiite Muslim cleric asked them to step down amid a prolonged stalemate over forming a government.

"I am now an independent MP and I don't belong to any party", she said, wishing Imtidad success in their work.