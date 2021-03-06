MP warns of voiding the Federal Court law of Substance

Shafaq News/ MP Bachir Al-Haddad warned on Saturday from emptying the federal court law of all its legal and political content due to political conflicts.

Al-Haddad highlighted in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency the importance of the federal court law and the urgency to solve the Controversy around the remaining six articles of the 24-items law.

He stated, "this law is so important since it's directly related to the political operation and democratic election."

Al-Haddad proceeded, "we don't want the political conflicts to interfere and empty the federal court law of its legal content."

"Political blocs and national forces must work hand in hand to continue the discussions and look into the possible adjustments to pass the remaining articles during the next sessions, and for the agreement on this law to be a start to many others such as the oil and gas law."

The Iraqi parliament already voted on 18 articles of the federal court law last week and tabled the voting on the remaining six articles to the next session.