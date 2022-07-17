MP warns of strife following al-Maliki's leaked recordings

Shafaq News / MP Yassir al-Maliki, who is close to the State of Law coalition, warned on Sunday of strife that may erupt in the country.

Al-Maliki, who is the Secretary-General of Al-Bashair Movement, said in a tweet, "No matter how much you conspire, as you already did yesterday, your mandate will not be renewed."

"We warn you of re-igniting strife. Bid farewell in peace and save your face", he added.

These statements come a few hours after a series of leaked recordings, attributed to Nouri al-Maliki appeared, in which he allegedly insults influential Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF).