MP warns of potential inter-Shiite armed conflict over the premiership

Shafaq News / The Sadiqoun parliamentary bloc of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq movement warned today, Sunday, of an armed clash due to the conflict over the premiership between the Shiite political forces, which have armed wings.

The representative of the bloc, Fadel al-Fatlawi, told Shafaq News Agency, "The electoral conflict, competition, and the political parties’ pursuit for the leadership of the new Iraqi government started very early, five months before the early elections."

"The armed conflict over the position of prime minister is unlikely, but it will remain political and rely on media channels, and only the electoral votes will resolve it."