Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

MP warns of potential inter-Shiite armed conflict over the premiership

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-09T11:02:30+0000
MP warns of potential inter-Shiite armed conflict over the premiership

Shafaq News / The Sadiqoun parliamentary bloc of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq movement warned today, Sunday, of an armed clash due to the conflict over the premiership between the Shiite political forces, which have armed wings.

The representative of the bloc, Fadel al-Fatlawi, told Shafaq News Agency, "The electoral conflict, competition, and the political parties’ pursuit for the leadership of the new Iraqi government started very early, five months before the early elections."

"The armed conflict over the position of prime minister is unlikely, but it will remain political and rely on media channels, and only the electoral votes will resolve it."

related

Khazali expresses a position on the Emirati-Israeli agreement

Date: 2020-08-14 14:35:47
Khazali expresses a position on the Emirati-Israeli agreement

USA: An Iraqi charged with lying about membership in Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq

Date: 2020-09-04 12:49:37
USA: An Iraqi charged with lying about membership in Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq

Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq clarifies about Balad Massacre

Date: 2020-10-20 15:36:39
Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq clarifies about Balad Massacre

Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq calls for a firm stance over the Dinar devaluation

Date: 2020-12-20 17:29:02
Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq calls for a firm stance over the Dinar devaluation

Pro-Iranian Leader swear to take revenge for Soleimani assassination

Date: 2021-01-02 17:14:08
Pro-Iranian Leader swear to take revenge for Soleimani assassination

Five injured in clashes between PMF and Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq members in Mosul

Date: 2021-04-07 10:31:23
Five injured in clashes between PMF and Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq members in Mosul

Al-Shoroughi criticizes Al-Fatah and calls to thwart post-election demonstrations

Date: 2021-05-01 13:28:48
Al-Shoroughi criticizes Al-Fatah and calls to thwart post-election demonstrations