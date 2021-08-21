MP warns of chaos that may be ignited to postpone the elections

Shafaq News/ MP Abbas Al-Atafi warned of chaos that may affect some Iraqi cities, to postpone the early parliamentary elections.

Al-Atafi told Shafaq News Agency, "some parties are working to ignite chaos in some Iraqi governorates, under the pretext of demonstrations and legitimate demands", noting, "intruders are working to exploit these demands to ignite sedition and chaos, so that early parliamentary elections do not take place in its scheduled time.”

"The competent security authorities are required to impose the law, maintain security, prevent any attempts to ignite chaos in Iraqi governorates, and prevent any security disturbances that may affect holding the early parliamentary elections in their scheduled date, which some parties want to postpone for fear of losing their influence."

Some blocs and political parties had announced, earlier, their withdrawal from the election race, while others called for postponing the elections. At the same time, some political parties warned of the dangerous repercussions of postponing the elections.

Some blocs and political parties had announced, earlier, their withdrawal from the election race, while others called for postponing the elections. At the same time, some political parties warned of the dangerous repercussions of postponing the elections.