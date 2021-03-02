MP warns of Sadrist monopoly over the vaccine, and Sadrist MP responds

Shafaq News/ The Independent MP Bassim Khashan Warned of the Sadrist monopoly over the COVID-19 vaccine, and the latter's parliamentary bloc, Sairon, denies any control over the vaccine distribution.

Khashan said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the Minister and the Ministry's secretary are Sadrists. Thereby, the Sadrist movement has control over the Ministry and the vaccine and, ultimately, the lives of the citizens."

"The are concerns of exploiting the vaccine for electoral promotions by the Sadrist movement or other parties," he continued.

In the same context, MP of Sairoon, Riyadh Al-Masoudi, stated to Shafaq News Agency, "the vaccine has not arrived in Iraq. If there were a real intention to use it for electoral and political purposes, it would have arrived earlier."

He added that at this stage, only Healthcare personnel would be eligible to receive the vaccine, "is it reasonable that only Sadrist doctors shall receive the vaccine?"

"Talking about the hegemony of the Movement on the Ministry distorts the truth...the Ministry of Health is a statement department. It does not belong to any movement or party. The Minister works under the law and recommendations he cannot ignore."

Iraq has officially received the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses today.

It is worth noting that Iraq has contracted to purchase 16 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 1.5 million doses of the BioNTech vaccine.