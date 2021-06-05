MP warns of "ISIS families’ vengeance"

Shafaq News/ MP of Sadiqoun bloc, Muhammad Karim Al-Baldawi, warned of the return of "terrorist" activities after transferring ISIS families from Al-Hol camp to Al-Jada'a camp, south of Nineveh.

Al-Baldawi told Shafaq News Agency, "The return of ISIS families from al-Hol camp to Nineveh is the most dangerous decision that threatens security and social stability in Nineveh since the liberation of the governorate four years," describing the families as "dangerous death bombs whose repercussions cannot be contained in the future."

"The returning families still carry the ideas of terrorism and extremism and the motive of blind revenge for the death of their relatives, and they cannot be integrated into society in any way," calling on the security and intelligence services to develop "intelligent and societal plans to contain any danger or threat caused by ISIS's families and relatives."

Al-Baldawi called on the council of Representatives to take, "a firm and serious stance to protect the Mosul community and Nineveh Governorate from any attempts to build a new extremist generation that represents a dangerous mixture of terrorist organizations that spread killing and destruction, most notably al-Qaeda and ISIS."

The Iraqi government had transferred 100 ISIS families from Al-Hol camp in Syria to Al-Jada'a camp, south of Mosul.

The decision was met with widespread popular and political rejection.