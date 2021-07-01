Report

MP undermines “Media Whirlwind” over allocating 200 million dinars for Kurdistan’s public servants

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-01T13:28:15+0000
Shafaq News/ MP of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) lambasted the “Media Whirlwind” made by Iraqi lawmakers on delivering 200 million dinars from the Kurdistan Region’s entitlements to the Regional Government.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, MP Mayyada al-Najjar said, “talking about disbursing 200 million dinars to the Kurdistan Region is a whirlwind,” she added, “just like their colleagues in the Federal Government, the Region’s employees have the right to receive their salaries.”

“So far, the government has not delivered any allocations to the Region even though Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has sent an official letter to the Ministry of Finance in this regard,” she noted, “the Kurdistan Region is committed to the budget.”

Last Friday, a government source told Shafaq News Agency that PM al-Kadhimi had signed an official letter to the Ministry of Finance authorizing a 200 million dinars imprest as salaries to public servants in the Kurdistan Region.

However, some MPs deemed this transaction “illegal”.

