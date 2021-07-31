MP: two reasons stand behind increasing security breaches in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee attributed the security breaches in some Iraqi governorates to "weak intelligence work" and "the society's mistrust in security personnel".

Committee member Kata' al-Rikabi told Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS is trying to prove itself present by targeting security forces and civilians. However, it cannot actually have a foothold in any area in Iraq."

He added that the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee visited Sinjar, Mosul, and some areas in Diyala, Saladin, Kirkuk, and Nineveh a month ago, and met with security leaders who complained about the lack of capabilities to obtain intelligence information.

"Intelligence work requires money and mutual trust between security personnel and society," noting, "it is very difficult to obtain security and intelligence information through which terrorists can be reached."

In the past two days, Saladin, Diyala, and Kirkuk were subjected to armed attacks carried out by ISIS terrorists, resulting in dozens of causalities.