MP: the Emergency law on food security does not cover Iraq's needs 

Date: 2022-06-26T18:19:05+0000
Shafaq News / MP in the Iraqi Parliament, Faisal al-Naeli, said on Sunday that the funds allocated by the Emergency law on food security and development are not enough to cover the country's needs.

Al-Naeli, who represents al-Diwaniyah, told Shafaq News agency that the law included some of the poor governorates, but did not provide the funds that al-Diwaniyah needs to strengthen its infrastructure.

15 state buildings suffer from zero infrastructure and services in al-Diwaniyah, he said, pointing out that the law stipulates providing 495 billion Dinars for the governorate, at a time when it needs triple the amount and "explosive" budget law. 

On June 8, the Iraqi Parliament approved the Emergency law on food security and development.

