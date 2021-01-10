MP takes the Mobile Phone Companies to a new round in Judiciary

Shafaq News/ MP Muhammad Shia' Al-Sudani announced on Sunday that he lodged a cassation to challenge the decision of the Al-Karkh Court of Appeal in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, against the renewal of mobile phone companies' licenses.

Al-Sudani posted on Facebook, "We have submitted a cassation list to challenge the appeal court's decision that supported the initial ruling and rejected appeals, and yet the renewal was permitted!"

He added, "We are all hopeful that the Federal Court of Cassation (the expanded body) supports the ruling clause and denies the renewal of the failed mobile phone companies licenses."

On December 23, Al-Karkh Appeals Court ruled in favor of the validity of renewing the licenses of the mobile phone company in the country.