MP suggests "cash" to accommodate for the Ministry of Commerce's "failure"

Shafaq News/ A Member of the Parliamentary Committee for Economics and Investment said that the Ministry of Commerce failed to maintain the items of the ration card during the holy month of Ramadan, calling for cash allocations as an alternative solution.

Committee Member, MP Nada Shakir Jawdat, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "they [Ministry of Commerce] they were supposed to distribute an extra ration in addition to the original one. However, Ramadan is over, while neither the additional ration nor the subsidy happened."

"The optimal solution to minimize the corruption is granting monetary allowances," she added, "the allowances would be estimated by a convention of the Council of Ministers, Economic Council, and public representatives."

"We will ask this question to the Ministry of Commerce and host its Minister in the Parliament," she continued, "all the ministers, whether the Commerce, Industry, or Agriculture, did not work to achieve the citizen's luxury."

"Destitution proportion increased drastically, even though Iraq is a rich state. It does not have only oil. It also has minerals, water, agricultural lands, and manpower. Destitution increases day after day due to corruption."