MP sues the Iraqi Minister of Education

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-21T07:22:41+0000

MP sues the Iraqi Minister of Education Shafaq News/ al Iraqi MP Jamal Al-Muhammadawi revealed that he had filed a judicial complaint against the Minister of Education, Ali Hamid Al-Dulaimi, for exceeding the legal period in not answering parliamentary questions. Al-Muhammadawi said that he filed a complaint before the Iraqi Public Prosecution, due to the Minister of Education's failure to comply with Article (15-First) of the Law of the council of Representatives and its formations, noting that the judiciary responded. The document indicated that "the parliamentary questions that the ministry did not answer is the parliamentary question (1715) on (9/11/2020), confirmed by the book (1816) on (12/27/2020), which includes financial and administrative violations in the Ministry of Education contract for the preparation of Laboratory materials and devices, interactive display devices, and software concluded with the General Company for Qualification and Engineering Examination. "One of the parliamentary questions is related to financial irregularities and waste of public money in the partnership contract concluded between the General Company for the Production of Educational Supplies and Al Wefaq Printing Company." The document referred to the parliamentary question No. (1952) on (1/24/2021), which includes a statement of the reasons for the increase in the amounts spent in the General Directorate for Teacher Training and Educational Development from course wages, during the years 2018-2019 despite the decrease in the number of courses and trainees. In the same regard, a document issued by the Supreme Judicial Council / Public Prosecution revealed that legal measures were taken regarding the complaint.

