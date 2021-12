Shafaq News / MP of Imtidad movement in al-Diwaniyah, Mohammad Nouri, submitted eight complaints to the Integrity Court.

Shafaq News agency obtained documents proving that the complaints concern state departments' violations", noting that 190 billion Iraqi dinars were wasted due to these violations.

The education department in al-Diwaniyah is the one accused of wasting public money, due to its delay in implementing several projects, including a residential complex and a stadium.