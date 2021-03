Shafaq News/ MP Basma Muhammad Bassim sent a formal request to the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, seeking to ease the lockdown measures in the country.

In an application appended to her signature, Muhammad sought to "partially make the curfew seven days a week and provide cash allocations to support poor families on curfew days."

She emphasized that the comprehensive lockdown has inflicted the Iraqi families in need.