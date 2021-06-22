Report

MP rules out voting on the Anti-Cyber crime bill during the current parliamentary session

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-22T09:53:20+0000
MP rules out voting on the Anti-Cyber crime bill during the current parliamentary session
Shafaq News/ The Parliamentary Legal Committee ruled out voting on the Anti-Cyber crime bill in the upcoming sessions of the council of Representatives.

Committee member Salim Hamza told Shafaq News Agency, " the Anti-Cyber crime bill is one of the most important laws in the council of Representatives. However, it needs careful study, follow-up, and political consensus before it is included in the Parliament's agenda."

"There are fears among some political forces of legislating and exploiting the bill for political purposes", he added.

Hamza noted that the remaining period of Parliament's life is insufficient to agree on legislating the Anti-Cyber crime bill, suggesting that it will likely be passed to the next parliamentary session.

