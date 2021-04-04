MP reveals the agenda of the third round of the Iraq-US Strategic Dialogue

Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee said on Sunday that the next round of Iraq-US "Strategic Dialogue" is set to take place on March 7 in Baghdad, indicating that the talks will touch upon a spectrum of files related to economy, education, energy, and security. Committee Member, MP Gatah al-Rikabi, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the third round of the Strategic Dialogue talks is scheduled for March 7 in Baghdad. It will be a resumption for the first and second round." The most prominent focus of the multi-pronged talks, according to al-Rikabi, will be the departure of the US troops from Iraq. "The government will establish a committee to schedule the exit of the US forces from Iraq. The committee will be headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs. It will also consist of National Security advisor, the head of the Army Staff, and the chief of the Prime Ministry Bureau." "The Strategic Dialogue also discusses issues from the previous rounds, pertaining to the relations between Baghdad and Washington in the files of security, economy, education, agriculture, energy, and oil."

