MP reveals reasons behind delaying election of new Speaker

Shafaq News / The deputy of the Al-Fatah alliance, Moueen al-Kadhimi, revealed on Wednesday the reasons behind postponing the election of a new president for the Iraqi Parliament in its extraordinary session.

Al-Kadhimi informed Shafaq News Agency that "the real reasons for postponing the election of the parliament speaker in today's session are the lack of an official nominee for this position."

He emphasized the necessity for "the candidate for this position to have acceptance from the political blocs and to be capable of managing the council during the remaining two years of the parliamentary term. The observations and issues that occurred during the tenure of the previous president should not be repeated."

He added that "what is currently required is Sunni consensus on the candidate, followed by the acceptance of the coordination framework and the Kurdish blocs."

Al-Kadhimi pointed out that "there are names circulating for the position of the parliament speaker, including Krayem al-Shaalan, Salem al-Issawi, and Ziad al-Janabi from the Taqaddum Party. Al-Shalal stands as the most promising candidate." Additionally, he mentioned that Al-Azm Coalition also has candidates, namely Muthanna al-Samarrai and Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, among two others.

He concluded by stating, "all these names are only circulating in the media and have not been officially proposed for the position of the parliament speaker."