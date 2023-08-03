MP reveals members of committee formed for drafting oil and gas law

Shafaq News / Member of Parliament for the State of Law Coalition, Firas Al-Musalamawi, disclosed the members of the committee announced by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on Wednesday.

The committee was formed during a meeting with senior oil ministry officials and representatives from the Kurdistan Region to address the Oil and Gas Law.

Al-Musalamawi told Shafaq News Agency that the meeting resulted in the decision to establish a committee tasked with drafting the Oil and Gas Law. The committee comprises the Oil Minister, the Minister of Natural Resources in the Kurdistan Region, and senior officials from the Oil Ministry, notably including the national SOMO company responsible for oil exports.

The mission of this committee is to draft a fair Oil and Gas Law, according to the MP, who further noted the existence of two articles in the Budget Law (Articles 12 and 13) that regulate oil and gas exports from the Kurdistan Region until the Oil and Gas Law is officially approved.