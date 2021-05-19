Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

MP reveals a preliminary agreement to entrust PM al-Kadhimi to the duties of the Minister of Health

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-19T12:26:39+0000
MP reveals a preliminary agreement to entrust PM al-Kadhimi to the duties of the Minister of Health

Shafaq News/ A member of the Iraqi Parliament revealed on Wednesday a preliminary agreement to entrust the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to the duties of the acting Minister of Health until the end of his term.

MP Amer al-Fayez said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "changing some ministers might take some time," adding, "the current cabinet does not have too much time left."

"Within a few months, the elections will be held, and the government will be a caretaker until forming a new one."

He added, "The Parliamentary Committee for Health and Environment submitted a proposal to the Prime Minister suggesting that he runs the Ministry," hinting at a preliminary agreement between the political forces to assign al-Kadhimi as an acting Minister of Health and Environment.

On May 4, Dr. Hasan al-Tamimi submitted his resignation from the Ministry of Health and Environment in the wake of the Ibn Khatib tragic incident in Baghdad.

related

Iraq: No Justice for Enforced Disappearances

Date: 2020-11-16 15:47:26
Iraq: No Justice for Enforced Disappearances

Al-Kadhimi: Kurdistan region is a fundamental part of Iraq

Date: 2020-09-10 10:22:47
Al-Kadhimi: Kurdistan region is a fundamental part of Iraq

Al-Kadhimi directs to form a committee to curb smuggling crops to Iraq

Date: 2021-02-07 18:20:10
Al-Kadhimi directs to form a committee to curb smuggling crops to Iraq

Al-Kadhimi hosts Putin's envoy in Baghdad

Date: 2020-10-26 15:42:22
Al-Kadhimi hosts Putin's envoy in Baghdad

INSC: the demand for rights should be matched by the respect of the law

Date: 2020-08-24 16:27:54
INSC: the demand for rights should be matched by the respect of the law

MP submits a request to PM Al-Kadhimi to ease COVID-19 restrictions

Date: 2021-03-13 11:51:26
MP submits a request to PM Al-Kadhimi to ease COVID-19 restrictions

Iraqi PM meets US. Ambassador

Date: 2020-10-06 16:19:53
Iraqi PM meets US. Ambassador

The topics to discuss with Al Kadhimi in Washington

Date: 2020-08-10 07:14:23
The topics to discuss with Al Kadhimi in Washington