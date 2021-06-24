MP reveals a move to amend the elections law

Shafaq News/ The head of the Bayariq Al-Khair bloc, Muhammad Al-Khalidi, revealed on Thursday a move to amend the elections law.

Al-Khalidi told Shafaq News Agency; "The ordinary election card allows citizens to vite without requiring the presence of the cardholder. This will allow some political blocs and candidates to rig the upcoming parliamentary elections."

"We had a meeting with President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, regarding the amendment of the elections law and the restriction of voting to the biometric card," noting, " some political blocs reject this movement and the idea of amending the law."

Al-Khalidi pointed out that if no amendment is made to the law, the next elections will certainly be rigged, as what happened in the 2018 elections."