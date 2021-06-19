MP reveals Grand Schemes to mutilate Baghdad's urbanization, calls al-Kadhimi to step up
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-06-19T13:31:53+0000
Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Committee for Media and Communication warned of grand corruption schemes running in the Baghdad Municipality, calling on the Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to restructure this institute.
Committee Member, MP Alaa al-Rabiei, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency today, Saturday, "grand corruption acts are underway to devastate and mutilate the capital Baghdad, render the green zones to malls, and lumber the Agricultural lands in the Bo'aitha in the southwest of Baghdad under the auspices and supervision of Baghdad's Municipality."
MP al-Rabiei demanded "Uprooting corruption from Baghdad Municipality to secure services in the entire city," calling on PM al-Kadhimi "to personally interfere to restructure the Municipality in the wake of poor and deteriorating services in the capital."
The parliamentarian lambasted the lack of strategic projects that match Baghdad's historical value, adding, "Citizens in Baghdad did not sense any improvement of the services in the capital."
"Iraqis took the streets to demonstrate, and It will do it again due to the poor services that reflected poorly on them."