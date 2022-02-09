MP raises question marks about the unstable dollar exchange rate in Iraq

Shafaq News / MP of al-Fatah coalition, Falih al-Khazali, asked the governor of the Central Bank about the reasons for the surge in the Dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi Dinars.

Al-Khazali wondered about the consequences of this rise on the salaries of employees and low-income citizens.

He also raised question marks about the reasons behind keeping the dollar exchange rate against the Dinar as it is in the 2022 budget.

CBI decided to fix the Dinar/Dollar exchange rates at 1450 against one dollar. It is not stable though, but it never went below the price set by the Central Bank of Iraq (145,000 Dinars against 100 US Dollars).