MP proposes forming an Iraqi Consumer Protection Council

Shafaq News / Iraqi MP, Mohammad al-Soudani, revealed today that he submitted a request to the Council of Ministers to form an Iraqi Consumer Protection Council.

Al-Soudani said that he was based in his request on the Consumer Protection Law No. 1 of 2010, noting that it is necessary to make sure citizens get their needs at normal prices and prevent monopoly and speculation.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi instructed the concerned security forces to monitor and arrest anyone who tries to gain profit at the expense of citizens.

Iraq is suffering from a surge in foodstuff prices due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. However, the government has issued a series of measures to contain the situation.