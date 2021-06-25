MP points fingers towards two suspects in blowing power towers

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-25T12:09:21+0000

Shafaq News/ MP of Saladin exonerated ISIS from being involved in the power transmission towers attacks, hinting at two other suspects. In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, MP Jasem al-Jbara, said today, Friday, "according to information available to us, ISIS is far from blowing the power transmission towers. Other parties are involved in bombing the towers for their parochial interests." "Contractors who repair and install power transmission towers and gasoline smugglers have the hardest hit from the sustainability of the electric current. They benefit the most from targeting those towers." Al-Jbara called on the authorities to start an investigation into these incidents and take legal proceedings against the culprits. "Power transmission towers are less than 200 meters far from security sites. How did this happen? And why the security forces did not deter them?" he asked, "answers for those questions are crucial to avoid uncontainable public fury and anger."

related

Iraqi governorate considers involving the locals in protecting power towers

Date: 2021-06-20 18:09:27