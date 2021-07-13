Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

MP pledges to speak a "word of truth" in the aftermath of the Imam Hussein Hospital tragedy 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-13T10:43:06+0000
MP pledges to speak a "word of truth" in the aftermath of the Imam Hussein Hospital tragedy 

Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Committee for Human Rights pledged to "speak a word of truth" in the Parliament hall in the aftermath of the Imam Hussein Learning Hospital calamity that took place late last night, July 12, in the south of Iraq.

Committee Member, MP Yusra Rajab, told Shafaq News Agency, "the Federal Government must serve justice to the neglects and culprits of Imam Hussein Hospital tragedy."

"What happened, and still happens, one misstep after another in Nasiriyah and other cities is clear evidence for the failure of the current and previous governments."

"It is a product of a chronic neglect and a flagrant violation of human rights," she stressed, "we will have a word of truth in the hall of the Parliament."

The Parliament Speaker, Muhammad Al-Halboosi, converted the session scheduled for today to a deliberative session to discuss the aftermath of the Imam Hussein Hospital tragedy. 

Scores perished yesterday in a fire that erupted in a COVID-19 hospital in Nasiriyah, the capital city of the southern governorate of Dhi Qar. 

In April, a similar incident took place in the Ebn Khatib hospital, a specialized center for COVID-19 in Baghdad, in dozens passed away.

related

Four employees of the Dhi Qar Oil company arrested for bribery

Date: 2021-03-29 18:33:16
Four employees of the Dhi Qar Oil company arrested for bribery

An Explosive Device targets an Activist in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-01-28 07:27:54
An Explosive Device targets an Activist in Dhi Qar

Disconnecting Basra from the national power grid severely damages Dhi Qar, specialists say

Date: 2021-07-04 14:21:47
Disconnecting Basra from the national power grid severely damages Dhi Qar, specialists say

Al-Khafaji approves of project worth billions in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-05-29 12:43:29
Al-Khafaji approves of project worth billions in Dhi Qar

Two attacks against civilians in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-28 09:06:07
Two attacks against civilians in Dhi Qar

Demonstrators organize serial pickets at government departments in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-05-02 06:40:27
Demonstrators organize serial pickets at government departments in Dhi Qar

To dismantle the pickets, 1000 occupational grades for Dhi Qar protestors 

Date: 2021-06-11 15:57:00
To dismantle the pickets, 1000 occupational grades for Dhi Qar protestors 

Demonstrators in four governorates demand revealing the killers of Ali Jaseb's father

Date: 2021-03-11 13:59:13
Demonstrators in four governorates demand revealing the killers of Ali Jaseb's father