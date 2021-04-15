Report

MP on dissolving the Provincial councils: flagrant violation of the constitution

Date: 2021-04-15T15:37:56+0000
Shafaq News/ A member of the Iraqi Parliament, Muhammad Othman al-Khalidi, called on the Iraqi Judiciary authority to reverse the Parliament's decision stipulating the dissolution of the local provincial councils, deeming it as a flagrant violation of the constitution.

Al-Khalidi said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the provincial councils are independent authorities. Nobody can interfere in its tasks. Dissolving it was a flagrant violation to the constitution." 

"Dissolving those councils requires a constitutional amendment and not a parliamentary decree," he added. 

"Reviving those councils is essential and vital to address many problems, untangle administrative entanglements, and assist the executive authorities." 

The lawmaker expected that the provincial councils resume their missions after the completion of the Federal Supreme Court.

