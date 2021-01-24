MP of the Iraqi Front highlights Al-Kadhimi's biggest challenge during Biden's term

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-24T11:50:16+0000

Shafaq News/ MP of the Iraqi Front highlighted the significant challenges the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, will face after U.S. President-elect Joe Biden officially assumed power in the United States of America. MP Atheel Al-Nujaifi, a leader of the Iraqi Front, told Shafaq News agency, "Certainly, al-Kadhimi's government is willing to conclude new agreements in various fields with the Biden administration. However, will Al-Kadhimi's government be able to abide by the terms of the agreements with the United States? This is the hook." Al-Nujaifi explained, "Nobody doubts that the two (former and new) administrations have different visions of achieving the interests of their country. Similarly, nobody doubts that none of them is willing to give up those interests. Trump's administration believed that resorting to force would ensure the compliance of Iran and its allies in Iraq, While Biden's believes that dialogue will guarantee this. " He added, "Therefore, the question that arises at this stage, after Iran and its allies have managed to take the upper hand in the Iraqi arena is: are they willing to relinquish a part of this role to the United States? Or they will proceed to completely exclude the role of the United States from the region?" The leader of the Iraqi front concluded, "I think that this point is the challenge that the government of Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will face, as it will face any dialogue with the United States of America."

