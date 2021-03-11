MP of al-Hikmah reveals the reason for not disclosing the candidates' names

Shafaq News / Al-Hikmah Movement said that the political parties are hesitant to disclose their candidates for the early elections, to be held in October, at the moment.

The leader in the movement, MP Salem al-Tufaili, told Shafaq News agency that the political forces are afraid of revealing their candidates' names to protect them from defamation or assassination.

He added that the political parties will uncover their candidates running for the early parliamentary elections only hours prior to the registration deadline.