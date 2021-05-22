MP of Sairoon: we do not oppose the Peshmerga's return to Kirkuk

Shafaq News / MP of Sairoon Alliance, backed by the Sadrist Movement leader, Muqtada al-Sadr, commented on Saturday on the news of the projected return of the Peshmerga Forces to the Kirkuk Governorate.

MP of the alliance, Salman al-Gharibawi, told Shafaq News Agency, “The return of the Peshmerga Forces to the Kirkuk Governorate is a decision to be made by the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi army. We support any decision he makes, and we do not oppose the return of the Peshmerga, which are official Iraqi Forces.”

He added, “The Peshmerga is part of the Iraqi Defense organization, and its members are remunerated by the Iraqi government. Its return to Kirkuk will happen in agreement and coordination with Baghdad.”. “The presence of the Peshmerga in Kirkuk must remain a decision of the relevant military and security authorities.”

A military source informed Shafaq News Agency on Friday that the Peshmerga Forces will be returning to the Kirkuk Governorate at the beginning of next week, in agreement with the Federal Government.

The Peshmerga had withdrawn from Kirkuk to avoid clashes with the Federal Army, which had entered the Governorate after rising tensions resulting from the “Independence Referendum”.

Previously, the Governorate was administered jointly by the two forces.