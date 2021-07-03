MP of Diyala warns of politicizing the services demonstrations

Shafaq News/ MP of Diyala, Nahida al-Daini, warned of the “politicization” of the public demonstrations against the deteriorating services and exploiting them for political score-settling.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Al-Daini said, “some political parties are trying to exploit the demonstrations for political purposes and partisan and electoral score-settling.”

“By attempting to exploit the demonstrations, some parties aim to settle scores and take over government departments, or use it as electoral tools.”

She added, “The electricity and services crisis is mostly federal issues. But, unfortunately, the administrative units or government departments in the governorate do not have solutions, especially electricity.”