Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

MP of Diyala warns of an "unprecedented" drought

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-17T17:36:52+0000
MP of Diyala warns of an "unprecedented" drought

Shafaq News / MP of Diyala Governorate, Nahida Al-Daini, warned of an "unprecedented" drought that might hit five administrative units and cause the migration of farmers and the collapse of the agricultural sector.

Al-Daini told Shafaq News agency, "Miqdadiyah, Bald Ruz, Mandali, Qazan, and Kanaan will be the most affected from the coming drought crisis this summer due to the lack of water revenues and the drought of all channels and irrigation streams, which prompted many farmers to migrate the agricultural profession and head towards cities."

Al-Daini held the ministries of foreign affairs and water resources over the successive governments the responsibility of the crises, "due to the poor performance of the two ministries regarding the regional water file with neighboring countries, Turkey and Iran, in addition to the absence of projects and strategic dams over the past years."

She called for using the economy and trade paper with the two neighboring countries to obtain Iraq's rights from the Tigris and Euphrates rivers and the common streams with the Iranian side, which diverted the paths of valleys and streams to Iranian lands completely and prevented the flow of water during winter.

The Diyala MP called on the Iraqi government to " immediately intervene and save the nerve of life in Iraq to avoid living and economic disasters that affect most farmers in the country."

According to specialists, Diyala lost more than 70% of its water revenues due to the scarcity of rain and the absence of projects and plans for control and storage over the past years.

related

PMF launches a sequel of "Martyrs' Revenge" in Diyala

Date: 2021-03-14 07:07:24
PMF launches a sequel of "Martyrs' Revenge" in Diyala

Two Iraqi soldiers injured in an explosion in Diyala

Date: 2020-08-31 10:55:38
Two Iraqi soldiers injured in an explosion in Diyala

Oxfam distributes 938 health kits in Al-Miqdadiya

Date: 2020-10-01 15:24:23
Oxfam distributes 938 health kits in Al-Miqdadiya

ISIS attacks two villages in Diyala

Date: 2021-01-31 17:03:29
ISIS attacks two villages in Diyala

High-profile Military Leader Visits Diyala

Date: 2021-02-28 09:47:23
High-profile Military Leader Visits Diyala

New military operation in six villages in Diyala

Date: 2020-08-09 09:24:53
New military operation in six villages in Diyala

Abu Saida in Diyala declares a general strike

Date: 2020-11-10 09:40:51
Abu Saida in Diyala declares a general strike

ISIS kidnaps citizens in Diyala

Date: 2020-12-30 18:19:29
ISIS kidnaps citizens in Diyala