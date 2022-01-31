MP of Diyala calls for reviving the Sahwa movements

Shafaq News/ A member of the Iraqi parliament urged the Iraqi security authorities to consider reviving the "Awakening (Sahwa) Movements" to deter the threat of ISIS resurgent groups operating in the "security gaps" throughout the country.

MP of Takaddom bloc, Nawras al-Issa, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the vicinity of Diyala enclaves security gaps at the borders of Kirkuk and Saladin. Those gaps serve as easy pathways for the terrorist groups due to the lack of security presence and proper fortifications. The only victims are the security personnel."

"With poor equipping and arming, the troops at the Frontlines are facing a torrent of terrorists," she said, "reviving the file of the awakening movements that are proven efficacious and effective in ending al-Qaeda threat in 2007 is a must."

"Locals shall be deployed in those forces, given they are aware of the geography and topography of the area. They can be strong support for the security forces in the battle against terrorism."

The lawmaker held the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces the liability of the massacres and security breaches in Diyala.

"Instead of replacing the joint operations commander, he should have laid down proper strategies to address the security gaps at the borders of Diyala with Saladin and deploy advanced arms to clear the terrorist's threat."