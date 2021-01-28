MP of Dhi Qar reveals the reason for collecting signatures to dismiss the governor

Shafaq News / MP of Dhi Qar Governorate, Asaad Yassin, revealed the reasons for collecting signatures for dismissing Governor Nazem Al-Waeli.

Yassin told Shafaq News agency, "The governor caused a loss of 350 billion Iraqi dinars from the state treasury."

Yassin accused the current governor of making suspicious deals with one of the political parties in the state, which caused heavy losses in Dhi Qar", adding that if the Council of Ministers does not proceed with the dismissal of Al-Waeli from his post, the signatories will hold a press conference to reveal everything and "dismiss this corrupt character."

"Al-Waeli was never concerned with the issues of the governorate, but he used to collect money for his benefit", he said.

MPs of Dhi Qar seek to dismiss the governor, Nazim al-Waeli, by collecting signatures and submitting them to the President of the Federal Government, Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

The protesters of Al-Haboubi Square in Nasiriyah, the center of Dhi Qar governorate, are demanding the dismissal of Al-Waeli, for accusations of administrative corruption and the high unemployment rates in the governorate.