MP: nothing official yet regarding the "State Administration Coalition"

Shafaq News / The (Nasr) Victory coalition, headed by Haidar al-Abadi, confirmed on Monday that there is no official agreement to form the "State Administration Coalition".

The spokesman for the coalition, Akeel al-Rudaini, denied reports about an agreement that had been signed by all political parties to form the "State Administration Coalition".

He added that currently, talks are ongoing between the political forces to discuss forming the coalition and its objectives, noting that no official steps have yet been taken in this regard.

A source close to the head of al-Fatah coalition, Hadi al-Ameri, denied yesterday reports about the formation of the State Administration Coalition.

He added that the new step depends on the stance of the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, and the possibility of reaching an agreement with him to prevent any potential escalation.

The source noted that al-Ameri has nothing to do with such "unofficial" announcements made by a member of the Coordination Framework.

Reliable political sources revealed that the head of al-Siyada coalition, Khamis al-Khanjar, phone-called the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr.

Sources told Shafaq News agency that the two parties discussed the option of al-Siyada joining the State Administration Coalition expected to be formed soon, noting that al-Khanjar confirmed to al-Sadr that this decision does not mean taking an opposing stance from the movement.

Al-Khanjar confirmed that if he takes this step, his coalition will put all effort to achieve the Sadrist movement's demands, including dissolving the Parliament and holding an early election.

The two parties agreed on holding a meeting soon with a delegation from the Kurdistan Democratic Party, to enhance coordination and cooperation.

For his part, MP Mashaan al-Jubouri revealed that the State Administration Coalition will be announced today, and will include al-Azm alliance, al-Siyada coalition, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the Coordination Framework, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, and Babylon movement.