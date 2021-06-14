MP lambasts exploiting the state Departments for electoral purpose

Shafaq News/ MP of Diyala, Naheda al-Daini, said on Monday that some ministries and government departments have become "electorally polarized" in favor of people of power and political money.

Al-Daini said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the ministries have became controlled by the blocs, while the government directorates became controlled by executive parties and some candidates."

"Some government institutions are being exploited by powerful candidates as a part of their electoral campaign... in a violation to the moralities of electoral competition and principles of democracy."

Diyala's MP accused some candidates of pursuing the "policy of deluding the public by phantom jobs" while stressing that the efforts of some MPs to obtain entitlements or facilitate services in some governorates are undeniable.

She concluded, "exploiting state resources and bogus appointments is unacceptable. It hampers the principles of democracy and the reputation of the Council of Representatives. It also confiscates the rights of the people," warning of "counterproductive results for the elections if electoral fraud campaigns continue."