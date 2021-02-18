MP identifies an "obstacle" to overcome to approve the budget

Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Legal Committee identified what he described as "the biggest obstacle" hindering the approval of the general budget of Iraq for 2021.

MP Yahya Al-Muhammadi said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the budget is ripening through the final stages despite reaching the Parliament in the downtime."

MP from al-Anbar, added, "the biggest obstacle is the Kurdistan Region’s share of the budget, which is yet to be determined."

"The budget issue will be resolved by the next weekend if an agreement is reached with the representatives of the region."

And Al-Muhammadi said, "The majority of the blocs have entailed their proposals in the budget. This will contribute to achieving the country's interest, in light of the conditions that we are going through," noting, "there are some small blocs that have different opinions. This is normal in legislating laws."

"Considerable sums have been allocated for compensations and closing the file of displacement and absentees, for the governorates liberated from ISIS."