MP highlights the obstacles hampering the Budget's approval

Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Finance Committee said on Monday that an array of unsettled issues prompted the Parliament to adjourn the voting session on the 2021 Federal Budget bill.

Committee members, MP Muhammad al-Shabaki, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "four points of contention hampered the voting upon the 2021 Federal Budget bill on yesterday's session, most prominently, Article 11 related to Kurdistan Region's share, external debts, investment projects, and territorial development."

Al-Shabaki said that Al-Fatah Coalition debated the economic feasibility of granting the Ministry of Electricity eight-trillion dinar loans, and other MPs requested guarantees from the Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar, being the head of the Governmental Energy Commission.

The Parliamentarian said that negotiations are underway to resolve the controversial issues.

The Member of the Parliament, Rezan Sheikh Delir, said in a press release the politicians' disputes cramped the budget bill's passing, stressing that Kurdistan Region's share is not an obstacle.