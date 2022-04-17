MP expresses concern over possibility of delivering Iraqi oil to Israel

Shafaq News / MP of the State of Law coalition, Aliyah Nassif, expressed concern over the possibility of delivering Iraqi oil to Israel through Jordan.

Nassif told Shafaq News agency that the members of the Iraqi Parliament raised question marks over the Basra-Aqaba pipeline project, noting that it was agreed upon during former Prime Minister Adel Abdulmahdi's era.

She added that, according to the minister, no company has been assigned to start implementing yet.

"We had some questions regarding the contract's structure", she noted, pointing out to concerns over delivering Iraqi oil to Israel through Jordan, and crossing Wadi Hauran where terrorist gangs ate deployed.

The first deputy speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Hakem al-Zameli, asked the oil minister to provide him with the project's documents, today, according to Nassif.