Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

MP excludes holding tomorrow's session

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-19T11:19:16+0000
MP excludes holding tomorrow's session

Shafaq News/ Electoral campaigns will halt the convention of the parliament tomorrow, Monday, MP Nada Shaker Jawdat said on Saturday.

Jawdat told Shafaq News Agency, "the majority of MPs and even the Parliament Presidium are busy operating their electoral campaigns."

"Their absence hinders the quorum accomplishment. Some powerful parties sustain the impediment of the parliament sessions to hinder the questioning of the ministers affiliated with them," she added.

"The Iraqi voter shall monitor the MPs not attending the sessions and halt the parliamentary work to refrain from voting for them again."

related

Iraq exceptionally grants entry visas to the citizens of 36 countries

Date: 2021-02-23 10:03:16
Iraq exceptionally grants entry visas to the citizens of 36 countries

Oil prices slip as economic worries offset tightening supplies

Date: 2021-07-12 05:41:24
Oil prices slip as economic worries offset tightening supplies

Appealing the electoral law is unlikely at the moment, MP says

Date: 2021-05-04 14:56:43
Appealing the electoral law is unlikely at the moment, MP says

Iraqi commander turns himself in after escaping custody today

Date: 2021-08-16 15:11:53
Iraqi commander turns himself in after escaping custody today

Iraq registered 87 suicides and attempted suicides during the first half of 2021

Date: 2021-06-06 07:47:14
Iraq registered 87 suicides and attempted suicides during the first half of 2021

Iraqi authorities announce deporting 32,000 foreign workers from Iraq

Date: 2021-06-22 10:59:50
Iraqi authorities announce deporting 32,000 foreign workers from Iraq

Iraqi authorities disclose the details of al-Aimmah bridge's explosion

Date: 2021-03-09 05:22:15
Iraqi authorities disclose the details of al-Aimmah bridge's explosion

Kurdish fear of "open war" between the U.S and Iraqi paramilitary factions

Date: 2021-07-13 18:01:18
Kurdish fear of "open war" between the U.S and Iraqi paramilitary factions