MP excludes holding tomorrow's session

Shafaq News/ Electoral campaigns will halt the convention of the parliament tomorrow, Monday, MP Nada Shaker Jawdat said on Saturday.

Jawdat told Shafaq News Agency, "the majority of MPs and even the Parliament Presidium are busy operating their electoral campaigns."

"Their absence hinders the quorum accomplishment. Some powerful parties sustain the impediment of the parliament sessions to hinder the questioning of the ministers affiliated with them," she added.

"The Iraqi voter shall monitor the MPs not attending the sessions and halt the parliamentary work to refrain from voting for them again."