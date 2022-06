Shafaq News / A reliable source revealed that the Sadrist MP, Burhan al-Maamouri, is excluded from the resignation decision.

The source explained that al-Maamouri was an independent representative originally, noting that he is an ally of the Sadrist movement not a member of it.

On June 12, the members of the Sadrist bloc in Iraq's parliament resigned after their leader, powerful Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, asked them to step down amid a prolonged stalemate over forming a government.