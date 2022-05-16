MP downplays the impact of the Independent forces initiative: political elite are still in charge

Shafaq News/ A member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan's parliamentary bloc downplayed the impact on of the initiative launched by the Independent lawmakers and emerging forces, stressing that the resolution of the crisis is contingent upon the will of the classic powers.

"The solutions of the crisis fall in the territory of the classic political elite. The current disagreement requires compromises only them can make," MP Karim Shakkour told Shafaq News Agency.

"Settling central points of contention and lowering the ceiling of political bids are imperative for ending the political impasse," he added, "the political elite bear the responsibility for failing to form a government and approve the bill."

Yesterday, Sunday, independent lawmakers and emerging forces launched an initiative of seven points in an attempt to unravel the complexities of the post-October 10.